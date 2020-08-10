St. Landry Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating 15-Year-Old Runaway

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old runaway girl from Leonville.

Star Gallien was last seen at her home in Leonville Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said Star is believed to have left the home between midnight and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Her family is offering a $1500 cash reward for information that leads to her safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

Star may have altered her appearance to hide her identity, her family says.