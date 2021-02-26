St. Landry officials find 175 dogs living in one home, violating parish’s cruelty ordinance

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Animal Control and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department executed a search warrant this afternoon, confiscating 175 dogs all found living in one home in “untenable conditions.”

Parish Public Information Officer Van Reed said the dogs were found at a residence between Opelousas and Grand Coteau after receiving a tip. The homeowner was allegedly breeding the dogs to sell online.

“We take cruelty to animals very seriously in St. Landry Parish,” said St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard. “Pets are an extension of our families and the safety and care for animals in our community has been a top priority for me since I first began working with the parish in 2004.”

St. Landry Parish Animal Control is transporting many of the animals to a safe location where a local veterinarian will begin checking the medical condition of the dogs. The Sheriff Department has opened an investigation.