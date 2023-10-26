ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of some of the victims killed in Monday’s massive pileup on Interstate 55.

Louisiana State Police reported at least 168 vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate near Manchac and Ruddock that sent 63 people to hospitals with injuries ranging in severity.

Eight of the individuals died from their injuries. In St. John Parish, the coroner identified seven of the victims as follows:

87-year-old James Flemming

49-year-old Nakia Gaines

6-year-old Mason Gaines

49-year-old Fernando Fransisco DeMoraes

38-year-old Jose Elias Valley

21-year-old Corinne Hebert

47-year-old Quatab Singh Negi

The roadway has been shut down since the crash so the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development can inspect it for safety.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, DOTD officials announced the reopening of one lane of the southbound side of the bridge. The northbound lane will remain closed as inspections continue.

