MERAUX, La. (WGNO) — Every year the Louisiana Department of Education honors fifth, eighth, and twelfth-grade students who exhibit leadership, academic performance, achievements, citizenship, and community and school service.

This year’s Elementary Louisiana Student of the Year winner is St. Bernard’s Elementary Student of the Year, Jack William McMullin.

The Joe Davies Elementary School fifth grader, who is said the be a people person and natural communicator, took home the award after exhibiting excellence in all categories. When the announcement was made his words were “I feel so honored and excited. I was not expecting to win among so many amazing students.”

Jack is described as a well-rounded active student on the honor roll, serving as President of the Junior BETA club and an active member in the school’s theater and academic games programs.

“We are so proud of Jack for earning this recognition and for being such a great ambassador to his school and community. His love of learning and positive attitude is very apparent, and he always strives for excellence in and out of the classroom. Congratulations to Jack, his family, and to all of his teachers who helped teach and guide this extraordinary young person,” said Superintendent of St. Bernard Parish Public Schools Doris Voitier.

The St. Bernard Parish Public School District is reportedly one of the top-performing districts in Louisiana in regard to student achievement and teacher effectiveness. The parish credits its academic excellence, extracurricular achievements, and state-of-the-art facilities, for student preparation for college and beyond.

“The goal of education is to prepare students to succeed at the highest levels possible. These young people are great examples of that mission. Congratulations to our Students of the Year and their families,” said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley.

