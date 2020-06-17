St. Augustine High School receives largest single gift in school history from #startsmall initiative

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 09: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speaks during a press event at CES 2019 at the Aria Resort & Casino on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 11 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter and Square, has awarded St. Augustine High School in New Orleans a $1.5 million gift through Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative.

Dorsey’s gift marks the largest one-time donation ever made to the school.

The gift highlights a series of initiatives and programs geared toward building transformative academic experiences for students.

“We cannot overstate the power and reach of this transformational and game-changing gift from Mr. Jack Dorsey and #StartSmall,” said St. Augustine High School President and CEO, Dr. Kenneth St. Charles. “This gift allows our school and students to continue to have a tremendous impact not only on our local and regional communities but on our entire nation. We are honored that Jack Dorsey, an international leader, chose to invest in St. Augustine High School. His support reaffirms the impact that our school has had in the past, and the unlimited potential we will continue to have not only in the African American community but in society at large. Future generations will benefit from this inspiring gift as St. Augustine works to prepare young men in ways that provide bold, transformative educational experiences grounded in our Catholic traditions.”

The gift will serve as a catalyst for new academic programs and will include several capital improvement initiatives. Upgrades to classrooms, science labs, and other critical facilities will provide innovative technological advancements that will transform the curriculum, preparing students to meet the challenges of today’s world.

“Upon entering the halls of St. Augustine High School, I was immediately inspired by the confidence, ambition and passion exhibited by each of the young men. I knew then, that the opportunity to support these students and future students was much larger than a classroom visit, said TJ Adeshola, head of sports partnerships at Twitter. “While I routinely find myself in awe of Jack, the #StartSmall team and the work they do, I’m especially proud to see St. Augustine and my good friend Aulston Taylor, Chief Development Officer at the school, benefit from this wonderful, generous gift.”

The broad funding provided by Mr. Dorsey and #StartSmall will guarantee the school’s strength, while the operational funds included in the gift will provide for immediate impact. In addition to transforming the academic offerings, the school will also dedicate a portion of the funding to assist families who recently experienced financial difficulties resulting from the recent COVID-19 pandemic.