Sports betting delayed once again due to Hurricane Ida aftermath

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The start of legal sports betting in Louisiana has been pushed back once again due to Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.

The first authorizations of temporary licenses were initially expected to start coming through in mid-September, then were pushed back to the end of September. Now, Louisiana Casino Association Executive Director Wade Duty says they are not expected until mid-October as Louisiana State Police Troopers temporarily reassigned from their gaming division duties to respond to hurricane-affected areas are just getting back to their regular duties.

Duty says there are several applications in the queue, but not all applications are in yet.

The state’s 20 casinos and racetracks, including five in Shreveport-Bossier, are expected to be among the first to get authorization to begin taking sports wagers because they have already met the requirements for suitability and background checks. Those that do not will take longer to be verified through the investigative and regulatory process.