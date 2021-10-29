Sports betting comes to L’Auberge, three other Louisiana casinos

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge will open its new sports betting facility on Monday, Nov. 1. Also approved for their sports betting licenses are Boomtown in Harvey, Harrah’s in New Orleans, and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on L’Audberge’s casino floor and the facility opens at 4 p.m. after approved customary regulations. According to an official press release, The Sportsbook at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge will have 25 sports betting kiosks coming soon and ticket writing stations that sports betting options for customers.

“We are so excited to soon welcome sports fans to The Sportsbook at L’Auberge,” Kim Ginn, vice president and general manager for L’Auberge said. “The passion for Louisiana’s sports teams runs deep in this region, and we look forward to becoming a destination for fans all year-round.”

The Sportsbook will have two locations: the ground floor of the casino by High Limit Slots and in the Promenade area.

The Sportsbook location day and times are listed below:

Casino Floor:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Promenade Area:

Fridays from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

To learn and bet wages, follow this link to the Bet Builder website. The CEO and President of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Ronnie Rantz will be ready to celebrate the first wagers.

These licenses only allow for in-house betting. The mobile app betting is still to be approved. Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns said the goal is to approve those by the start of the new year. There are nine more applications for betting licenses still pending investigations by the State Police.

Follow this link to the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge website for more information.