SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a child was hit and seriously injured while getting off a school bus Thursday afternoon, and the driver of the SUV that struck the child left the scene.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Jewella and Silver Pines Road. The victim, a girl, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with broken bones and suspected internal injuries. Those injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening, but police say they have since learned she is awake and alert and expected to survive.

According to SPD, Sgt. Charles Thompson, the silver SUV Cadillac Escalade that struck the little girl left the scene. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the vehicle and the driver.