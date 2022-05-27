BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of Southern University’s most recognized students are hosting a summer camp for teens that will give them a great cardio workout, develop their strength, flexibility, coordination, and team spirit.

The local HBCU’s cheer team is leading a summer Cheer Camp from July 13 through July 15 at its Baton Rouge campus.

The camp is open to cheerleaders in middle and high school and allows for teams to either stay on campus or commute.

Meals are included for camp participants, and registration is required.

Image Credit: Southern University

Click here to register.