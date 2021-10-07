Southern University Board of Supervisors forms search committee to find president-chancellor replacement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Board of Supervisors has formed a search committee that will be tasked with finding a president-chancellor replacement for the school system.
The committee will screen applicants and select finalists for the position.
“I’m pleased to have a very diverse group of well-respected stakeholders to assist the Board in selecting a new leader for the Southern University System,” said Southern University Board of Supervisors Chairman Domoine Rutledge. “This task, in my opinion, dwarfs all others allotted to our charge as a Board, and I wanted new faces, new thoughts, and new ideas such that we can write a new and compelling narrative going forward.”
Search committee members:
Co-Chairs:
- Tim Barfield, president of CSRS Inc.
- Alfred Harrell, CEO of the Southern University System Foundation
- Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans
- Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University and A&M College
- Nzhada Harris, president of the Student Bar Association at Southern University Law Center
- Lee Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Offshore Operations LLC
- Irving Matthews, president of The Matthews Automotive Group
- Cynthia Ramirez, professor and president of the faculty senate at Southern University at New Orleans
- LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation
- Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health
- Tiffany Varner, director of nursing at Southern University at Shreveport
Ex – Officio Members:
- Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors
- Ed Shorty, vice chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors
President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton announced his retirement plans in July after 35 years of working in the SU school system.