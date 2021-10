BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the state-wide mask mandate for Louisiana, however it will remain in all K-12 schools.

Southern University and Louisiana State University (LSU) released statements after the announcement made by Gov. Edwards. Both campuses say they will keep their indoor mask mandate in place.

Statement released by LSU:

“While Gov. Edwards has announced the lifting of the statewide mask mandate, #LSU will continue with the protocols in place on campus, including the indoor mask mandate, through the end of the semester. 1/3 — Ernie Ballard (@eballa1) October 26, 2021

Statement released by Southern:

“At this time, our campus-wide indoor mask mandate remains in place.”