BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event.

Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide exceptional educational opportunities to a diverse population of students, is hosting SU Give Day Wednesday, August 31 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Sam’s Club and though it will be held on the Baton Rouge campus at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy (598 Harding Boulevard), funds received will benefit all five campuses, including those in New Orleans and Shreveport.

The university has received international attention for its iconic Human Jukebox marching band, which has performed at the Annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California multiple times, at Laker’s Halftime games, and appeared in a music video by award-winning pop star, Lizzo.

In addition to this, Southern’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls were recently featured in the third season of an ESPN special called ‘Why Not Us.’

And when it comes to education, the institution has a rich heritage of producing highly qualified undergraduate and graduate students in thirty-four undergraduate programs and twenty-two graduate programs.

These are just a few reasons why alumni and friends of the university are donating to the SU Give event.

Wednesday will mark the final appeal by the Southern University System Foundation’s (SUSF) Million Dollar March campaign to encourage the public to donate to the university and its educational efforts.

Click here for more information related to the event.