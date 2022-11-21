MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Southern Arkansas University Mulerider Athletics has announced that “Camp with the Champs”, formerly known as “Camping with the Cardinals”, will be hosted at SAU on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The camp is an all-skills baseball camp and will be hosted by the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Champion, the Southern Arkansas Muleriders.

Camp with the Champs will be held in Walker Stadium on the SAU campus from 2 PM to 5 PM and is free to youth in the area ages 6-14 years old. Pre-registration for the camp will begin on-site at the campus at 1:30 PM on December 4.

The camp is hosted and conducted by the coaching staff and players of the Mulerider baseball team, and will also feature special instruction from members of the current 2022 NL Central Division Champion St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals joining the event are assistant coach/bullpen coach, Jamie Pogue, and Cardinals pitcher, Packy Naughton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Southern Arkansas University Director of Athletics, Steve Browning, said, “We at Mulerider Athletics are really excited to continue the partnership with the Magnolia A&P Commission to offer this camp once more.”

In addition to the skills of baseball that the youth will learn and experience at the camp, the event will also provide a platform for the coaches and instructors to give motivational and uplifting talks to the campers not only about baseball, but also about the importance of education and physical wellness.

Browning said, “I think this is a testament to the character and commitment of our guests as well as Mulerider Baseball for their willingness to serve our community.”