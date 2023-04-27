HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — After a three-month search, the University of Louisiana System has selected a new president for Southeastern University who the board says is perfect to lead the school into its second century.

After a unanimous vote between two very qualified candidates, the board of supervisors selected Dr. William Wainwright as the 15th President of Southeastern Louisiana University.

Dr. Wainwright’s background consists of 24 years of higher education with over 20 years in administration with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System system. His leadership can be recognized in the 12 years served as Chancellor of Northshore Technical and Community College.

“His record of growth and innovation at the executive level over the past 15 years is unmistakable. His ability to develop and maintain deep relationships will have an immediate and lasting impact,” said Dr. Jim Henderson, UL System President and CEO.

Being a true Louisiana native he is the graduate of three prominent UL System member institutions:

University of New Orleans

Northwestern State University

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

“I stand on the shoulders of family, mentors, and higher education leaders who have built me as a professional and a leader. I am very optimistic about the future of Southeastern. Together as a university, community, and region, we are poised for growth, success and excellence. Our students’ success will strengthen our communities and our economies.” Dr. William Wainwright

