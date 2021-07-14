Southeastern Louisiana Athletics Enhances Image With Updated Branding

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics unveiled a new look on Wednesday with the release of new branding for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

The new branding was part of a university-wide initiative to enhance the Southeastern image and visual presence. Earlier on Wednesday, Southeastern released a new academic logo for the university as a whole.

SLU partnered with Dallas, Texas-based Torch Creative for the rebranding and Wednesday’s reveal was the culmination of a months-long effort. Southeastern joins previous Torch Creative clients such as the NBA, the NHL, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Nebraska, among others.

The rebranding, combined with Southeastern Athletics’ recent announced partnership with Under Armour through BSN Sports to serve as the department’s official apparel provider, will give the Lions and Lady Lions a fresh look for what promises to be a bright future in competition.

“We’re very excited about enhancing our image with our new branding. We’re very thankful to (Associate Athletics Director for External Operations) Lindsey Owens and (Senior Director of University Marketing and Communications) Mike Rivault for spearheading this initiative. We are coming off one of the most successful years in Southeastern Athletics history and are heading into the fall with extremely high expectations. There’s never been a better time to be a Lion.” Southeastern Director of Athletics Jay Artigues

Among the new athletic brand elements are:

– The new primary athletics logo features SLU overlaying the state of Louisiana. The L in the acronym logo is accentuated by the image of the home state of Southeastern Louisiana University. The primary logo will also be featured on the Lion football helmets.

– The new Lion head logo’s design features a regal version of the Southeastern mascot that is both fierce and wise. The logo will be featured at midfield of the new GeoSurfaces Strawberry Stadium turf for SLU football and soccer contests this fall.

– The new “S” logo is a sleeker, more modern version of the traditional iconic image associated with the Lions and Lady Lions.

The 2021-22 Southeastern Louisiana athletic competition season officially opens with the defending Southland Conference Tournament champion Lady Lion soccer team’s Aug. 19 match at Grand Canyon.

{Courtesy: lionsports.net}