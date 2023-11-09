NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Army Corps of Engineers is predicting that water facilities upriver may not see the impacts of the saltwater intrusion, but some areas down the river will continue to face the impacts of the wedge.

As of Thursday, Nov. 9, the latest timeline for the chloride levels for the Boothville, Port Sulphur, and Pointe A La Hache water facilities are expected to remain above 250 parts per million.

The water facilities not expected to experience a rise in chloride levels include:

Belle Chasse

Dalcour

St. Bernard

New Orleans Algiers

Gretna

West Jefferson

New Orleans Carrollton

East Jefferson

According to USACE, all projections of the saltwater intrusion are made based on the National Weather Service’s 28-day Lower Mississippi River forecast, daily river observations and computer modeling.

