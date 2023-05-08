LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 6th annual SOLA Giving Day ended with a fundraising total of more than $1,815,079 going out to 207 organizations made possible by 4,685 donations.

The 24-hour online fundraising event was held for nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools who serve South Louisiana. SOLA Giving Day is hosted by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) for any local nonprofit organization that would like to participate.

Prior to the grand finale, matching gifts totaling more than $700,000 were secured to support over 110 organizations.

Community Foundation of Acadiana awarded $25,000 in prizes to participating organizations.