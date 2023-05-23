BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Smoothie King partnered with the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot to write a novel.

According to a May 23 news release from Smoothie King, the book is called “A Summer Fling to the X-Treme.” In the upcoming weeks, 300 free copies will be sent to all who request one.

The chain says the book was inspired by two seasonal products set to return to the restaurant’s menu, the X-Treme Watermelon smoothie and a new X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade smoothie.

One look at the novel’s cover art, reveals the influence of these two watermelon-flavored products. The illustration depicts a man holding a woman in his arms, while she holds a large, sliced watermelon and stares into the distance.

At this point, you may have gathered that the book is a parody. It introduces readers to Millie and Samson, best friends who struggle to hide their feelings for each other. But their relationship changes when a handsome stranger named Walter Melone enters their lives.

The humorous novel and partnership with ChatGPT are part of a marketing strategy that just may resonate with people looking for something fun to read and a refreshing drink.

Marianne Radley, CMO of Smoothie King, believes it will.

Radley said, “Smoothie King guests have been asking for the return of our X-Treme Watermelon smoothie for some time, and we wanted to do something special to celebrate. These smoothies are fun and bursting with extreme summer flavors, so it only made sense to pair them with an extremely playful campaign. X-Treme Watermelon and X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade smoothies are officially back, and we’re excited to offer our guests a delicious way to treat themselves during the hot summer months.”

There’s also a contest hidden in the pages of the novel.

Smoothie King fans can win a free 20 oz. smoothie if they crack a secret code. A series of codes are concealed in each copy, and the first 300 readers to download the Smoothie King app and enter the code will win a free smoothie offer.

Click here to claim your free copy of “A Summer Fling to the X-Treme,” by Smoothie King and ChatGPT.