Small plane crashes on I-12 in Hammond; No injuries reported

Video courtesy of Gerald Purvis.

HAMMOND, La. (KLFY) — A small plane crashed on I-12 in Hammond on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hammond airport director, a Beechcraft Bonanza 35 was traveling from Houston to Hammond.

Around 3:45 p.m., the pilot told the Hammond airport tower that the plane was experiencing oil pressure loss. The engine ultimately quit, and the pilot made an emergency landing on I-12 near the Pumpkin Center Rd. exit.

There were three people on board and no injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation cleared the scene.