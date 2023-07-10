OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police need the public’s help in finding 67-year old John Redmond.

Mr. Redmond was reporting missing on Thursday, July 6th. He was last seen by family on Monday, July 3rd. He is 6’2″, 235 pounds and bald.

Anyone with information that would be helpful in locating Mr. Redmond should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

