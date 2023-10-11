NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents recently issued a citation for an alleged littering violation in Orleans Parish. Adilio Erazo Cartagena, a 40-year-old resident of Slidell, now faces consequences for what authorities have termed “gross littering.”

The incident took place on October 5, when LDWF agents were patrolling the Orleans Parish area. They received a report about a substantial litter pile situated just outside of Irish Bayou. Upon arriving at the location, agents discovered various forms of documentation that pointed to Cartagena as the individual responsible for the litter.

Following their findings, agents made contact with Cartagena and proceeded to issue him a citation for gross littering. This violation carries significant penalties, including a fine of up to $900, the possibility of up to 30 days in jail, and a requirement to complete 16 hours of community service within a litter abatement program.

The LDWF agents involved in this case are Agent Mason Castello and Agent Jimmie Daniel, who have been actively working to address and combat littering issues within the Orleans Parish area.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental responsibility and the consequences that can result from littering. The LDWF remains dedicated to enforcing littering laws to ensure the preservation of Louisiana’s natural beauty and wildlife habitats.

Sheriff’s detectives say their investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are possible. If anyone has any information pertaining to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Burch at (318) 473-6727.

RPSO would also like to thank the Pineville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.