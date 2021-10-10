Sir Richard Branson from outer space to New Orleans to launch his new Virgin Hotels New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson made a stop in New Orleans today for the official celebratory opening of the Virgin Hotels New Orleans on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District.

The new hotel features 238 rooms they call “chambers,” two penthouse suites, a restaurant they call “Commons Club,” a rooftop pool and two lounges the “Shag Club” and “Dreamboat Lounge.”

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with Sir Richard Branson about what makes his new hotel an “out-of-this-world experience.”

Tonight as part of the celebratory opening event, St. Augustine High School Marching Band took part in a special second line parade with Sir Richard Branson as the drum major.

For more information about Virgin Hotels New Orleans, click HERE.