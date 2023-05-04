THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Volunteers at the Thibodaux Fire Department are getting floats ready to roll for Sunday’s morning Firemen’s Fair parade, one of the longest recorded parades in U.S. history.

When you rewind and travel back in time for a peek at pictures from past parades, you’ll learn the parade has been rolling through Thibodaux since the 1800s. Our research indicates the parade started in 1860 and ran non-stop, except for two times throughout the 160-year history: World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the parade that keeps going and going, celebrating a longstanding tradition in Thibodaux, and recognizing the hundreds of volunteers that make up the Thibodaux Fire Department.

With a float from all eight companies, the real proof is in the people: the people in the parade and the ones waiting and watching, so proud to know that the biggest volunteer fire department in America has Louisiana roots.

The Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair kicks off Thursday, May 4. See our full fair guide here.

