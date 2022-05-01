ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana State Police, officers issued a Silver Alert for the Break Bridge Police Department to find 71-year-old Gregg Skelly of Breaux Bridge, La.

Police reported that Skelly was last seen on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., on Raspy Road in Parks, La.

Officers described Skelly as a white male, with short gray hair and brown eyes, who is five feet and nine inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2014 Ram four-door pickup bearing the license plate number C512165.

If you have any information about his location or know where Skelly is, contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337)-332-2186 or local law enforcement. Any inquiries into this case should be directed to the Breaux Bridge Police Department.