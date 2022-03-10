WALKER, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) have activated a Silver Alert after a Livingston Parish man went missing this morning, March 10, from his home in Walker.

Hubert Nucere, 80, was reported missing at around 6:40 a.m. this morning. He is believed to be driving a maroon 2016 GMC Canyon with the license plate Y131106. The truck was last seen at around 5:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Prescott Rd. in Baton Rouge.

According to LSP Sgt. Duston Dwight, Neucere is a white male with white hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a cowboy hat, and cowboy boots.

Family members say Nucere suffers from a medical condition that impairs his judgment, and his daily medication was left behind at his home.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Neucere should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1 or by calling 911.