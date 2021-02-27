SILVER ALERT: Lafayette Police searching for missing 79-year-old dementia patient

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an elderly man who went missing after a doctor’s appointment today.

Telesmar Thibodeaux, 79, suffers from dementia and was last seen today at approximately 1:39 p.m. near Camellia Blvd. after leaving from a doctor’s appointment. He was last seen driving a 2017 black Ford Escape with Louisiana handicap license plate H288284. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side mirror.

If anyone locates Thibodeaux, please call theLafayette Police Watch Commander at (337) 291-8668.