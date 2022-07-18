NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert Sunday evening for a man missing from Provencal.

Silver alert issued for David LeDoux from Provencal (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say 61-year-old David LeDoux was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night at his home on the 700 block of Robeline-Provencal Rd. His family says they checked several locations he is known to frequent and reported him missing Sunday after they were unable to find him.

LeDoux is 5’9″ tall with black hair and blue eyes and weighs about 204 lbs. His goatee is brown and grey.

He is believed to be in a 2006 Dodge Ram with Louisiana license plate X918312 with street tires on the front and mud grip tires on the back. Officials say LeDoux suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on where he is, contact the NPSO at (318) 352-6432 or dial 911.