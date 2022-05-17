CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The public is being asked to assist in locating a missing Crowley man last seen at the Pilot Travel Center truck stop in Iowa, La.

According to State Police, the family of James Hubert Breaux of Crowley says he was last seen Friday (May 13) just before 8 p.m. and is traveling in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a Louisiana license plate C281416.

His personal items, including his medication are still at his home, police said.

Breaux is described as a white male with gray hair, blue eyes and a gray beard.

He is approximately 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds, police said.

He may be wearing blue jeans, a yellow LSU shirt and a black medical alert bracelet.

Family members told police that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call your local 911.