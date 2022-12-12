SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport’s first republican mayor in more than 20 years, joined anchor Jezzamine Wolk, in the studio to discuss what he has been up to since his victory in the run-off election.

Arceneaux said he currently feels humbled and tired. He reiterated his top three priorities for the city, including getting a handle on violent crime, working on property standards, and looking for funds to increase positive activities for the city’s youth.

He mentioned that he is in the process of building a transition team and has some people in mind for the key positions, and he hopes to announce them by Wednesday, December 14. Arceneaux mentioned he will be working with former Mayor Adrian Perkins on the transition, and Perkins has promised “full cooperation.”

According to Arceneaux, he and his former opponent, Tarver, have not spoken since the run-off election. But there are things like a “legislative package” that he will be consulting with Senator Tarver and other legislators regarding.

Arceneaux says he is not concerned about achieving his goals for the city with a majority Democrat city council, being that he is a Republican.

“I intend to build personal relationships with each member of the council to let them know what my priorities are, but also to find out from them what their priorities are, so that we can build a consensus and move in the same direction,” said Arceneaux.