SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman had the surprise of a lifetime, and not in a good way, after her middle-of-the-night trip to the bathroom turned into a snake-retrieving operation.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. at a home in Sunset Acres.

According to Steve Kennedy with Steve’s Snaketuary, the terrified woman called him asking for help after she saw a ball python poking its head out of the bowl.

So, he rushed over.

“It was surprising for me because, in 20 years in business, I have never found a snake in the toilet. It’s kind of the stuff you see in movies,” Kennedy explained.

After completely taking apart the toilet, Steve Kennedy was able to successfully remove the snake and give the woman some peace of mind.

“She was pretty freaked out, but as you can see from the picture, she was smiling afterwards. I think she was just happy I got the snake out,” Kennedy said.

If your trip to the bathroom ever takes a wild turn, remain calm and call Steve Kennedy at (318) 525-6241.

For more information on supporting local reptile rescue, visit Steve’s Snaketuary.