Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding an older woman that reportedly has dementia. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help finding an older woman that reportedly has dementia who walked away from a hospital in Shreveport.

According to police, 67-year-old Sherry Wyant was last seen leaving Shriner’s Hospital on Woodrow and Dowdell Street around 5 p.m. Wyant is believed to either be on foot or to have possibly taken a bus back to Oklahoma.

Wyant is about five feet and seven inches, and 150 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a black top, blue jeans, pink shoes, and a black head scarf.

Police note that Wyant is not from the area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Wyant, they are asked to call police at 318-673-7300.