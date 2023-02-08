SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux called for change on Tuesday, just hours after the residents of Shreveport lost another priceless life to senseless violence.

“Shreveport is faced with yet another senseless loss of life on the streets of our city,” stated the Mayor. “Danthony Johnson should have had a long life and a chance at a decent future. People who do not value human life cut his life short.”

Danthony Johnson was only 19 years old when he was shot multiple times while near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. Johnson succumbed to his wounds at 10:53 after being taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The suspect fled from police and crashed into a Bossier City utility pole.

“It is up to every one of us to change things, to do whatever it takes to make our city safer,” Arceneaux said in a press release on Tuesday evening.

Johnson’s death makes the seventh homicide of the year in Caddo Parish.

Mayor Arceneaux stated he knows we have endured too much of this violence lately, and the Mayor’s office assures citizens that Shreveport Police, combined with other law enforcement agencies, are working on strategies to combat violent crime. These efforts will continue until the shooting and death tallies go down in Shreveport.

Shreveport mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux shares interim cabinet leadership team in this image by KTAL staff

“Bringing those responsible for Danthony Johnson’s murder to justice is just the start,” stated the Mayor.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s murder is asked to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-6955, or contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373 or by submitting tips via their P3 Tips app.