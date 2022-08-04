SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who was disqualified to run for re-election by a Caddo District Judge just before noon on Tuesday has appealed the decision with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Perkins had 24 hours from the time the order was signed by Judge Brady O’Callaghan to file the intent to appeal with the Caddo Clerk of Court’s Office and did so Wednesday.

Legally, the Clerk’s Office has three days to prepare transcripts of the district court’s proceeding, but Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence said his office has the necessary documents prepared and they will be taken to the Second Circuit Wednesday afternoon.

After the appeals court receives the transcripts, it has 48 hours to schedule a hearing. It is unclear what day that hearing will be held.

The ruling from Judge Brady O’Callaghan came early Tuesday afternoon, one day after a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Perkins’s candidacy. The suit was based on an alleged inaccurate residence address and voter registration on Perkins’ election-qualifying paperwork.

Louisiana law dictates that unless a candidate is in a nursing home, veterans’ home, or is running for the U. S. House or Senate, they must be registered to vote from the same address where they claim the homestead exemption.

The 65-page lawsuit claimed Perkins lives in a condominium on Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport and uses Louisiana’s homestead exemption for that residence, but was registered to vote using an address on Stratmore Circle. In his Notice of Candidacy filing on July 22, Perkins certified the Stratmore address in south Shreveport as his residence instead of the address of the condo where he claims his homestead exemption in downtown Shreveport.