Shreveport Mayor announces run for Senate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Wednesday that he will be running for U.S. Senate.

He will be looking to unseat current U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

When speaking about his reason for running, Mayor Perkins said, “I’m running for United States Senate because our country and state are at a crossroads. We face a virus that threatens our lives, our safety, and our economy, but Washington’s political games are only making us sick.”

Election qualifying in Louisiana begins Wednesday, July 22 and will run through Friday, July 24.

Mayor Perkin’s campaign team says he will likely qualify in Baton Rouge on July 23.

Mayor Perkins served in the Army and attended Harvard Law School before being elected as Mayor of Shreveport in December 2018.