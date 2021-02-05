Shreveport machete attack suspect charged in connection with fatal stabbing in New Orleans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The suspect in a machete attack at a Shreveport hospital is facing more charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in New Orleans over the weekend.

Zaokoye Chatman, 27, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree aggravated battery. (Photo source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 27-year-old Zaokoye Chatman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found early Sunday afternoon outside a gas station on St. Claude Ave. in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The machete attack happened Monday just before 2:30 p.m at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The hospital was locked down as police converged on the hospital, but police say they say later confirmed using surveillance video that Chatman fled the scene in an older model green Saturn SUV.

Shreveport police said one of the two victims in Monday’s attack was Chatman’s mother, who works at the hospital. Both victims suffered serious injuries and had surgery, but they are expected to survive.

Chatman is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree aggravated battery in connection with the attack at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport. The bond on those charges has been set at $300,000.