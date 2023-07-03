SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police lay to rest a canine officer who died in the line of duty.

More than a dog, Shreveport Police Officer Harrie was a trained law enforcement official who served and protected until his final breath. Now laid to rest by his fellow officers for his ultimate sacrifice.

“K9 Harrie gave his life in the performance of his duty for our community,” said Chief Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department.

Officer Harrie was with his partner tracking suspects who stole a vehicle, crashed it off David Raines, and ran off into the neighborhood. With the heat index well above 100 degrees, Officer Harrie suffered heatstroke and sadly passed away at the Emergency Animal Clinic.

“He was a part of our family. We say all the time, Harrie is my dog. Harrie was everybody’s dog,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Hammer, Officer Harrie’s partner.

Sergeant Hammer is mourning and like any loved one’s death it is difficult adjusting to the change.

“I still wake up looking for him in the morning and I still look over my shoulder when I’m driving down the road,” Hammer said.

But he knows Harrie went out a fighter, doing what he did best.

“More than anything he loved work. Loved to train,” Hammer said.

He reflects on their years serving together and watching Harrie’s growth.

“I found out quick he was probably the strongest dog I’ve ever had on a leash. He loved what he did. He never failed any task. We bumped heads a couple of times. Sometimes he won. Sometimes I won. But more than anything when he got home he just melted in my wife’s arms and loved her. I just can’t explain how he was at the house compared to how he was at work,” Hammer said.

A good boy who lived a good life while the community he protected paid him the respect he earned.