SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!

This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you to check out these neighborhoods and look at all the beautiful decorations.

The Riverview Park in Shreveport is full of several light displays reaching from the end of the park to the Shreveport Aquarium. In the distance, the Bakowski Bridge of Lights is lit up in red and green.

2022 Shreveport Riverfront Christmas decorations (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Pierremont hosts several homes with beautiful holiday displays. Those who drive down Pierremont Rd. will also be greeted by dozens of candy cane trees between Gilbert Dr. and Creswell Ave.

Shreveport home decorated in Christmas lights (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)



Broadmoor has many beautiful homes, including two light shows set to music! Don’t forget to drive down Ockley Dr. to see the wreaths and lights decorating the entire bridge.

Christmas light display set to music in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

“Wiener Wonderland” Christmas display in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Christmas lights on Ockley Dr. bridge in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

South Highland is full of decorated homes on almost every street. Here are a few of our favorites.

Shreveport home decorated in Christmas lights (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

This adorable home in Anderson Isle has a yard full of fun Christmas inflatables.

Shreveport home decorated with Christmas inflatables (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

If you’re looking for the best in the ArkLaTex, look no further than Christmas in the Park in Natchitoches and Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights.

Christmas in the Park is a quick drive from downtown Natchitoches with more than 50,000 LED lights on display. The event is full of decorations, holiday treats, Christmas character meet and greets and the Mistletones singing Christmas trees.

Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights is one of the best Christmas festivals in Texas. The festivities include an outdoor Christmas market, Santa’s Village of tiny houses, outdoor ice-skating, a vintage carousel, train rides and more.