SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. is missing after a boating accident while on vacation in Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Caldwell was trying to retrieve his hat Thursday evening when he lost his footing and fell over the side of a 23-foot center console boat he was operating northeast of Crab Island near Jacksonville. Caldwell went under the water and did not resurface.

Authorities were called around 7:30 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and dive teams, and the Destin Fire Department are searching for him.

The FWC says this is an active investigation.

“We ask everyone to keep Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr., his family, and the Marshal’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” said a statement released late Friday morning by the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office. “We also ask for you to respect his family’s privacy during this trying time. The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office will release any additional updates once available.”