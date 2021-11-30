Shot for $100 vaccine incentive extends another month to Dec. 31

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s Shot for $100 COVID vaccine incentive has been extended by a month, again, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Louisiana residents now have until Dec. 31, 2021, to get their vaccine at a participating community-based site as listed on ShotFor100.com. As of Nov. 29, more than 34,300 debit cards have been distributed through Shot For 100.

Who is eligible?

General public: Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible.

College students: Anyone receiving their first or second shots is eligible and may only participate once. (The deadline for college students remains Dec. 10.)

“With the holiday season upon us and the emergence of the new Omicron variant, there is a new sense of urgency around getting your vaccine,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We want to do everything we can to prevent another surge in infections, so I’m encouraging everyone to get themselves, their children and their loved ones protected as soon as possible.”

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.