Shipment of fake COVID vaccination cards going to New Orleans seized by US Customs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A shipment of fake COVID vaccination cards on their way to New Orleans was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Memphis.

Officials said it was the fifteenth shipment of the night including bogus low-quality COVID vaccination cards. Customs officials said cards appear to look like CDC-certified cards, however, they contained typos, incomplete words and Spanish misspellings.

The FBI said anyone buying selling or using fake COVID vaccination cards is risking a fine and up to five years in prison.

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” said Michael Neipert, Area Port Director of Memphis. “If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself. CBP Officers at the Area Port of Memphis remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling and helping to protect our communities. But just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my officers time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines.”