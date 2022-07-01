Dr. Dennis Shields is named the next President-Chancellor of the Southern University System by the Board of Supervisors. (February 18, 2022)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dennis Shields has taken the reigns as President of the Southern University System and Chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus.

Shields, who is replacing Dr. Ray Belton, was named the president and chancellor by the SU System Board of Supervisors back in February.

Before coming to Southern, Shields led the University of Wisconsin Platteville as chancellor.

“I am humbled and honored by your confidence in me to take on this role of this wonderful institution of higher education. I couldn’t be more happier” said Shields back in February.