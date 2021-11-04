Sheriff’s office in Louisiana investigating collision involving train and 15-year-old

ST, CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a train around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call stated that someone was “struck by a train on the C.N. Railroad located near Interstate 10 and Interstate 310.”

Upon arrival, deputies were tasked with searching an area that is mostly marsh lands. The railroad tracks in this area are elevated. The search was made with A.T.V.’s and eventually deputies found a 15-year-old.

SCPSO stated that the 15-year-old “was alert and conscious.” The 15-year-old is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing. The C.N. Railroad Police and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are working together on this investigation.



