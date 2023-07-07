UPDATE: On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about an aircraft they had lost on radar. Deputies were given the last known location of the aircraft which showed to be near the Rayville Municipal Airport.

Deputies were able to find the airplane in a cornfield approximately a mile southwest of the airport. According to officials, the two passengers of the airplane were both deceased.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, July 7, 2023, officials of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a plane crash on Highway 80 near John H Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport. According to deputies, Louisiana State Police were called into the investigation to locate the plane.

Reports have confirmed that approximately two passengers were on the plane. As of now, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed by authorities.

A reporter with KTVE is currently on the scene gathering more information about the incident. We will keep you up to date with the latest.