NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Police Department Supt. Shaun Ferguson addressed the public just one day after he announced his retirement from the force.

On Wednesday, Ferguson stood at the police podium for the final moments of his career, If it was one thing the police chief made clear, it was that his retirement was a family-centered decision and he was not forced out of office.

“I have to look out for my family as well as myself,” Ferguson told media on Wednesday morning.

Ferguson’s announcement comes nearly 25 years after joining the NOPD in 1998, overseeing the department’s police academy and serving as Commander of the Educational and Training Division. This eventually led to him commanding two other NOPD districts prior to being named Superintendent in 2019.

Ferguson also called on community leaders to collaborate more with police, extending words of encouragement to the men and women in blue.

