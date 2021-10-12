Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR) releases Legislative Scorecard

BATON ROUGE, La. (October 12, 2021): Today, Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response® (STAR®) released its 3rd Legislative Scorecard highlighting the leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to improving laws and policies to better support and protect survivors of sexual trauma and end sexual violence in Louisiana.



The purpose of the scorecard is to educate Louisiana residents on the policies that impact the prevention and response to sexual violence and the legislators that advocated for them. The scorecard should not be used punitively, but more as a guide on where advocates can focus their educational efforts.



During the 2021 legislative session, STAR® scored fifteen bills affecting services to crime victims and survivors of sexual violence and racial and systemic oppression. This included legislation to prohibit discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles (SB 61 and HB 382), a bill to allow survivors to terminate their residential leases early due to sexual assault (HB 375), bills to address power-based abuse on college campuses (SB 230, SB 232, and HB 409), a bill end the prescriptive period to file civil claims for sexual abuse of minors (HB 492), among many others.



In honor of their dedication to improving laws regarding sexual violence in the State of Louisiana, STAR® honors Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman and Representative Jason Hughes as Legislative Champions for 2021. These two legislators sponsored five of the key bills identified in the Scorecard.



STAR® recognizes 7 members of the Louisiana State Senate and 25 members of the Louisiana House of Representatives as our “Rock STARs” across Louisiana who are highlighted for their perfect scores on STAR’s key bills as well as opposition to one key bill in the regular session. These include: Gerald Boudreaux (D-Lafayette), Joseph Bouie (D-New Orleans), Cleo Fields (D-Baton Rouge), Jimmy Harris (D-New Orleans), Jay Luneau (D-Alexandria), Karen Carter Peterson (D-New Orleans), and Edward Price (D-Gonzales). Representatives Ken Brass (D-Vacherie), Marcus Anthony Bryant (D-New Iberia), Barbara Carpenter (D-Baton Rouge), Gary Carter (D-New Orleans), Royce Duplessis (D-New Orleans), Aimee Adatto Freeman (D-New Orleans), Randal Gaines (D-LaPlace), Cedric Glover (D-Shreveport), Kyle Green (D-New Orleans), Jason Hughes (D-New Orleans), Patrick Jefferson (D-Homer), Sam Jenkins (D-Shreveport), Frederick Jones (D-Monroe), Edmond Jordan (D-Baton Rouge), Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans), Ed Larvadain (D-Alexandria), Rodney Lyons (D-Harvey), Denise Marcelle (D-Baton Rouge), Dustin Miller (D-Opelousas), Candace Newell (D-New Orleans), Tammy Phelps (D-Shreveport), Vincent Pierre (D-Lafayette), Larry Selders (D-Baton Rouge), Joseph Stagni (R-Kenner), and Matthew Willard (D-New Orleans).

STAR® recognizes 5 members of the Louisiana State Senate and 7 members of the Louisiana House of Representatives as our “Shining STARs” across Louisiana who are highlighted for their perfect scores on STAR’s key bills. These include: Senators Regina Barrow (D-Baton Rouge), Katrina Jackson (D-Monroe), Ronnie Johns (R-Lake Charles), Gary Smith (D-Norco), and Gregory Tarver (D-Shreveport). Representatives Roy Adams (NP-Jackson), Wilford Carter (D-Lake Charles), Mack Cormier (D-Belle Chase), Kenny Cox (D-Natchitoches), Jeremy LaCombe (D-New Roads), Pat Moore (D-Alexandria), and Malinda White (D-Bogalusa).



STAR® recognizes 22 members of the Louisiana State Senate and 12 members of the Louisiana House of Representatives as our “Rising STARs” across Louisiana who are highlighted for their 90-99% scores on STAR’s key bills. These include: Senators Mark Abraham (R-Lake Charles), R.L. Bret Allain (R-Franklin), Louie Bernard (R-Natchitoches), Stewart Cathey, Jr. (R-Monroe), Patrick Connick (R-Marrero), Patrick Page Cortez (R-Lafayette), Franklin J. Foil (R-Baton Rouge), Cameron Henry (R-Metairie), Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell), Eddie J. Lambert (R-Gonzales), Patrick McMath (R-Covington), Barry Milligan (R-Shreveport), Fred H. Mills, Jr. (R-New Iberia), Robert Mills (R-Minden), Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton), John C. “Jay” Morris (R-West Monroe), J. Rogers Pope (R-Denham Springs), Mike Reese (R-Leesville), Kirk Talbot (R-River Ridge), Rick Ward, III (R-Port Allen), Mack “Bodi” White (R-Baton Rouge), and Glen Womack (R-Harrisonburg). Representatives Tony Bacala (R-Prairieville), Rhonda Gaye Butler (R-Ville Platte), Jean-Paul Coussan (R-Lafayette), Barbara Reich Freiberg (R-Baton Rouge), Stephanie Hilferty (R-New Orleans), Mike Huval (R-Breaux Bridge), Barry Ivey (R-Baton Rouge), Edward C. “Ted” James (D-Baton Rouge), Tanner Magee (R-Houma), Joseph A. Marino, III (NP-Gretna), Scott McKnight (R-Baton Rouge), and Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales).

The 2021 Legislative Scorecard can be viewed on STAR’s website.



Interested parties and members of the press should direct inquiries to Morgan Lamandre at (225) 615-7093 ext 104 or morgan.lamandre@star.ngo.