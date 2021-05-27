Severed head found in Cameron Parish in 2018 identified as San Antonio woman who went missing in 2017

CAMERON PARISH, La (KLFY) — A severed head that was found in 2018 in Cameron Parish has been identified as a San Antonio woman, according to Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson.

The head was identified as Sally Ann Hines, 58, of San Antonio, who was reported missing on December 14, 2017.

On March 21, 2018, Cameron Sheriff’s Office litter abatement team located a person’s severed head on Hwy 27 milepost 59, south of Hackberry and north of Holly Beach in the Sabine Refuge area.

Detective Tammy Gaspard received a tip from a private citizen on May 20, 2021, of a missing person, Hines, who looked like the computer-produced picture of the head.

LSU FACES lab completed a facial reconstruction composite in 2019.

The identification was confirmed on 05/26/2021 through dental records. The next of kin has been notified.

Sheriff Ron Johnson would like to thank Cameron Parish Coroner Doctor Kevin Dupke, Calcasieu Parish Coroners Office Dr. Welke and Charlie Hunter and all the staff, Cameron Parish detectives, and certainly the private citizen who chooses to remain anonymous that went through many pictures until she found this one.

Sally Hines would not have been identified if it wasn’t for this effort. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Chief of Detectives Jake McCain followed countless leads until this one proved positive.