Severe weather splits tree in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A massive severe weather system crossed multiple states this evening. Parts of Acadiana were under a tornado watch for multiple hours. I

solated damage and power loss due to strong winds and lightning occured in New Iberia.

“I just saw the wind twisting so greatly that I knew it was the force of a tornado,” explained Kermit Vixon.

He knows a severe weather event when he sees one. During his international travel in the oilfield, he’s seen waterspouts, sandstorms, tsunamis, and more, but nothing’s ever hit so close to home.

Vixon recalled, “We sustained an 80mph wind out of nowhere and a left-hand rotation that grabbed the top of the tree because the tornado touched and topped everything.”









Kermit’s wife, Stacy Vixon, remembered what happened next. “I really just heard a boom that’s it. I didn’t hear nothing else. I was sitting in the kitchen on my phone, so I didn’t hear anything,” she recalled. “And the lights went out too.”

Driving into New Iberia late Wednesday afternoon, scattered power outages affected businesses and traffic lights, but power was quickly restored. The Vixon’s are glad with the 80mph wind and what they believe could have been a tornado, they only lost half a tree and not half a house.

“We’re thankful in every way possible that we were able to sustain this and move on,” Kermit Vixon told News 10.

The Vixon’s actually have a wind meter on their house which caught that 80mph wind blowing through. They also have a generator on standby just because you never know how these storms will pick and choose where to strike.