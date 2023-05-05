ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Severe weather pushed through areas of St. Landry Parish overnight and left multiple roads flooded.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, roads that have reports of flooding are as follows:

Frank Rd. near The Crawfish Pond

3700 block of Hwy. 104, near Northwest High School

Hwy. 190, near Dominique’s Stockyard

Jennings Rd. is also impassable for cars and lower vehicles

Reports of damage to homes and buildings are also coming through. A business in Eunice on Bobcat Dr. sustained a shattered window with debris and trash around the business.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard says the issue is that ditches aren’t draining the water fast enough.

More information on road closures will be provided as they become available.