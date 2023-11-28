CALDWELL, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Several dogs from the Saving Paws of Caldwell are being treated for potential salmonella contamination amid a dog food recall over the last few weeks.

Vice president of Saving Paws of Caldwell and board member of the shelter, Joni Taylor, says the shelter has taken about ten dogs to the veterinarian for possible salmonella contamination.

“And they treated her for almost weeks, and of course, she didn’t make it. Then, we had five other puppies that didn’t make it because they were already immune compromised. But we got five other puppies that are a little bigger, and they are in good shape.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TFP Nutrition has expanded its October recall to include additional 37 products due to possible salmonella contamination. Taylor says these dog foods have been pulled from their local feed store.

“We just got to get some more somewhere else for the time being, and I’m sure they are ordering more of the other products that are not recalled, so they can go back to business. I think they were concerned about other people thinking that it was other types of feeds like chicken feeds and stuff like that, but it’s not,” Taylor explained.

Some of those brands include Farm Dog, Lone Star, and Member’s Mark Dry Dog Food, to name a few.

“We happened to be using one of them that was great dog food that we used for years. And we never had any problems,” Taylor added.

Taylor says she will be reaching out to the manufacturer to seek reimbursement for medical expenses.

“It’s been weeks of multiple dogs, and of course, there is a fee for them to be there every day. Plus, they are getting medication every day. I care about the dogs. It’s not like I’m some fanatic or something, but they are creatures. They have feelings, and they grief, and they suffer. It’s not their fault that they are being dumped. We try our best to take care of it.”

KTVE reached out to their local feed store and their veterinarian for additional information, but they were unable to be reached.

To donate to Saving Paws of Caldwell click here.

