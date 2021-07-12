Services set for Doyline police officer killed in line of duty

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services have been sent for Doyline Police Officer William Earl “Billy” Collins Jr., who died Friday night after responding to a service call.

Both visitation and funeral services will be held at First Bossier, 2810 Texas St. in Bossier City. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be held following funeral services at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 601 Highway 80 East in Haughton, La.

Collins, who was first on the scene of the service all on Greentree Street in Doyline was critically wounded by a suspect, identified by his family as Mahlon Taylor, who then barricaded himself inside his home.

Although rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, Collins was pronounced dead of his injuries just before 8 p.m. Friday.